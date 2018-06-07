Local Home Depot worker attacked by monkey

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

The Latest: Giuliani says statement on meeting was a mistake

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

A Home Depot worker in Okeechobee County was bitten multiple times after a woman’s pet spider monkey escaped from her truck earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office said they were dispatched to a store, located at 2700 Highway 441 South, on Monday at 1:53 p.m.

The monkey’s owner, Tina Ballard, told a deputy that she left her pet in her truck on a leash while she went inside the store.

However, the spider monkey managed to escape the vehicle, attacking a female employee at the Home Depot.

The worker who was attacked, Marilyn Howard, told a deputy that she was taking a break outside the store when she heard some of her coworkers yelling about a monkey.

According to the deputy’s report, Howard said she first thought it was joke. Later, she then spotted the spider monkey walking down the parking lot toward her with its leash still on.

Howard said she approached it and managed to grab it by the leash, but it climbed on her and bit her twice on the back.

The monkey then climbed down off of her, and she was able to grab it by its leash again, walking it back to the front of the store.

Apparently, the monkey wasn’t done with his hijinks.

When the store’s front door opened, Howard said the monkey got scared and attacked her again. This time she was bitten on the arm and hand and also scratched on the left side of her face.

The spider monkey attack victim refused medical treatment at the scene but told a deputy she would go to the hospital to be evaluated.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they contacted local animal control and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident.

The case was later turned over to FWC.

No charges have been filed at this time.