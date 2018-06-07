Armed & dangerous suspect sought in Indian River County shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Armed & dangerous suspect sought in Indian River County shooting

A man was shot in the back near a nature trail area Thursday and the suspect is armed and dangerous, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Indian River Boulevard at the Green Way Trail, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said 20-year-old Camillo Villamizar shot 28-year-old William McMahon. They said McMahon initially got into Villamizar's car to buy marijuana and was shot as he left the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Villamizar drove off in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Florida tag Y42UZV.  

"The victim, in this case, is currently being treated and is expected to survive. We continue to see violence linked to drugs. We are asking for your help to locate Villamizar and bring him to justice," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said.

If you see Villamizar you should call 9-1-1. You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.