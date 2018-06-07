15-Year-old girl missing since April 25 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15-Year-old girl missing since April 25

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old girl has been missing since April. 

The girl, Ariyana Lightsey, was last seen April 25 in Greenacres. 

She was last seen wearing a black tank tank top, gray sweatpants and sandals with socks. 

Ariyana was also carrying a green backpack and riding a black bike.   

Call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's if you know of her whereabouts. 

