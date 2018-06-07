15-Year-old girl missing since April 25

Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT
Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old girl has been missing since April.
The girl, Ariyana Lightsey, was last seen April 25 in Greenacres.
She was last seen wearing a black tank tank top, gray sweatpants and sandals with socks.
Ariyana was also carrying a green backpack and riding a black bike.
Call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's if you know of her whereabouts.
Have you seen Ariyana Lightsey? She is #Missing & could be in trouble. Ariyana was last seen on April 25, 2018 in Greenacres. Last seen wearing a black tank top, grey sweatpants & sandals with socks. She was carrying a green backpack and riding a black bike. RT to help find her. pic.twitter.com/ui2SvNX9Bx