Motorcyclist dies in Port St. Lucie crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in Port St. Lucie crash

A motorcycle rider died in a single-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie Thursday.

57-year-old Richard Hohendorf was driving south on SW Village Parkway when he hit a curb and struck a tree, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Hohendorf, of Port St. Lucie, was taken to Tradition Medical Center where he later died, police said.

 

