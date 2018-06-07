Baby found near the Boynton Beach Inlet may have drifted up from - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Baby found near the Boynton Beach Inlet may have drifted up from Broward County

The dead baby girl found floating near the Boynton Beach Inlet last Friday may have drifted up from Broward County.

At a Thursday afternoon news conference, a detective said it's believed the baby was born sometime between May 25 and May 28 and could have been born with a midwife, private birthing center or a hospital.

Detectives are calling the child Baby June.

She could have been in the water anywhere from six to 18 hours.

"Baby June has been confirmed to be non-Caucasian and non-Asian. Most likely scenario being the baby is either mixed race, black or Hispanic," said PBSO Special Victims Unit Capt. Steven Strivelli.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking Broward residents who might have information to call Call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.
   

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.