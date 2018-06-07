Foster youth celebrated for graduation

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he has 'absolute right to PARDON myself' but says has 'done nothing wrong' in the Russia probe. (Source: AP/Evan Vucci)

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Graduating from high school or college is one of the most impressive and rewarding achievement celebrated in one’s life. Thursday, a group of young adults who at one time had the odds stacked up against them, celebrated reaching that goal.

ChildNet Palm Beach County hosted the Foster Youth Graduation Achievement Celebration and recognized 46 individuals who received their GED, vocational certification or college diploma.

“They have all the challenges that all our youth does. But then on top of that, at some point in their lives, they were removed from their parents because of no fault of their own but abuse, abandonment or neglect. So they've had to go without the parental support a lot of us have had,” said Larry Rein, CEO of ChildNet.

For the young adults who were recognized, the ceremony celebrated much more than finishing school. It was about celebrating such an accomplishment that once seemed so out of reach.

"It means the world to me. It means that I can make it that far and all the things that happened to me don't define who I am today,” said Samantha Kaufman, one of the graduates.

Kaufman achieved her Associate of the Arts from Palm Beach State College and will be advancing on to the police academy.

“It brings tears to my eyes and happiness to my heart to know that I could make it that far. I didn't think that I could as a kid, but to know that I am here today means a lot,” said Kaufman.

The 46 graduates received a plaque, gift card and laptop to help them with their future studies.

