Found baby could have drifted up from Broward

The dead baby girl found floating near the Boynton Beach Inlet last Friday may have drifted up from Broward County.
At a Thursday afternoon news conference, a detective said it's believed the baby was born sometime between May 25 and May 28 and could have been born with a midwife, private birthing center or a hospital.
Detectives are calling the child Baby June.
She could have been in the water anywhere from six to 18 hours.
"Baby June has been confirmed to be non-Caucasian and non-Asian. Most likely scenario being the baby is either mixed race, black or Hispanic," said PBSO Special Victims Unit Capt. Steven Strivelli.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking Broward residents who might have information to call Call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.