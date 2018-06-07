WWII veterans reflect of D-Day anniversary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WWII veterans reflect of D-Day anniversary

Wednesday was the 74th anniversary of Operation Overlord when the alliance invaded Normandy during World War II. 

James Dougherty from Delray Beach is 101, he was there on D-Day when the US invaded Normandy. 

“I got there about one in the morning and they were all dead, it was about 200 soldiers, Americans, all dead, and that is when I started the war,” said Dougherty. 

94-year-old veteran Perry Gold said he thinks younger generation forgets about D-Day, “It made this country free, it kept this country free, we don’t know what would have happened if it had been the other way.” 

In Boynton Beach, Veterans Park was built by 90-year-old WWII veteran Tom Kaiser. 

He said they just unveiled the D-Day statue on Wednesday. 

“When you bring the children in here, we can show them things that happened in history,” said Kaiser. 

He said places like the park help every generation remember and he says it helps to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself. 

“What we don’t remember will always come back, Nazism is coming back in various places in the world,” he said.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.