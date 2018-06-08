Woman killed, 3 injured in Martin County crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman killed, 3 injured in Martin County crash

A woman was killed and three other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in southern Martin County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at Southwest 96th Street and Southern Green Ridge Lane, south of Palm City. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Susannah Barry Gobler of Hobe Sound was driving a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder west on 96th Street when her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane colliding with a 1988 Ford F-150 driven by 33-year-old Shane Allen Anderson, of Port St. Lucie, and with a 2013 Ford F-150, driven by 34-year-old Evan James Kobida of Stuart.

Gobler was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A passenger in her vehicle, Richard Tate Gobler, of Hobe Sound, was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Kobida was also transported to Lawnwood Medical Center with serious injuries. 

Anderson suffered minor injuries. 

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, FHP said. 

FHP is investigating the crash. 

