Armed & dangerous suspect sought in IRC shooting

Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT
Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
A man was shot in the back near a nature trail area Thursday and the suspect is armed and dangerous, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Indian River Blvd. at the Green Way Trail, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators said 20-year-old Camillo Villamizar shot 28-year-old William McMahon. They said McMahon initially got into Villamizar's car to buy marijuana and was shot as he left the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said Villamizar drove off in a black 2015 Honda Accord with Florida tag Y42UZV.
"The victim, in this case, is currently being treated and is expected to survive. We continue to see violence linked to drugs. We are asking for your help to locate Villamizar and bring him to justice," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said.
If you see Villamizar, call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).