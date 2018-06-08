Deputy accidentally shoots self at Vero HS

Posted: Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT 2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT Updated: Friday, June 8 2018 8:09 AM EDT 2018-06-08 12:09:09 GMT
TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61, CNN reported.
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT 2018-06-05 16:15:59 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT 2018-06-05 18:09:09 GMT
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
The Indian River County Sheriff's said a deputy accidentally shot himself Friday at Vero Beach High School where training was scheduled.
The sheriff's office said the firearm discharged into the deputy's hand when he attempted to clear his weapon.
The bullet struck the deputy between his ring and middle fingers.
Deputies at the scene provided first aid, applying a tourniquet and gauze until paramedics arrived.
The injured deputy was transported to Indian River Medical Center for treatment. The wound is not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
No students were on campus at the time.
The sheriff's office said the bullet was recovered and did not damage the school.
