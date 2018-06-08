Charges dropped for man shot by PBSO deputy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Charges dropped for man shot by PBSO deputy

Aldo Alvarez looked at the scars from his bullet wounds for five years.

Alvarez, a mentally challenged man, was shot by a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy and charged with burglary and battery for five years. 

But Friday morning, those charges were dropped. The Assistant State Attorney told Palm Beach County Judge Dina Keever the time to go to trial against Alvarez has run up due to ongoing competency issues. 

Investigators said PBSO Deputy Joshua McGehee defended himself in his Royal Palm Beach driveway on May 8, 2013 when Alvarez confronted the deputy in an aggressive way.

Alvarez, who lived with his family across the street from the deputy, was diagnosed as schizophrenic. McGehee shot Alvarez six times in the arm, hands and stomach.

Initially, Alvarez was found incompetent to stand trial. He was later found competent, but a trial date was not set. 

"I tried running away. I tried retreating. I was in fear for my life. I thought this gentleman was going to kill me," McGehee said to investigators in a walk-through shortly after the shooting.

Contact 5 Investigators discovered that McGehee, who is the son of the sheriff's secretary, never underwent his required pre-employment psychological evaluation. Instead, it was waived.

PBSO agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with Alvarez, awarding him $300,000. Alvarez was also awarded $300,000 from McGehee’s homeowner insurance policy. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.