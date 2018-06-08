Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

TV host and chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room Friday at the age of 61, CNN reported.

Aldo Alvarez looked at the scars from his bullet wounds for five years.

Alvarez, a mentally challenged man, was shot by a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy and charged with burglary and battery for five years.

But Friday morning, those charges were dropped. The Assistant State Attorney told Palm Beach County Judge Dina Keever the time to go to trial against Alvarez has run up due to ongoing competency issues.

Investigators said PBSO Deputy Joshua McGehee defended himself in his Royal Palm Beach driveway on May 8, 2013 when Alvarez confronted the deputy in an aggressive way.

Alvarez, who lived with his family across the street from the deputy, was diagnosed as schizophrenic. McGehee shot Alvarez six times in the arm, hands and stomach.

Initially, Alvarez was found incompetent to stand trial. He was later found competent, but a trial date was not set.

"I tried running away. I tried retreating. I was in fear for my life. I thought this gentleman was going to kill me," McGehee said to investigators in a walk-through shortly after the shooting.

Contact 5 Investigators discovered that McGehee, who is the son of the sheriff's secretary, never underwent his required pre-employment psychological evaluation. Instead, it was waived.

PBSO agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with Alvarez, awarding him $300,000. Alvarez was also awarded $300,000 from McGehee’s homeowner insurance policy.