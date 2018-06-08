Charges dismissed for man shot by PBSO deputy

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Aldo Alvarez looked at the scars from his bullet wounds for five years.

Alvarez, a mentally challenged man, was shot by a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy and charged with burglary and battery for five years.

But Friday morning, his case was dismissed. Palm Beach County Judge Dina Keever agreed to dismiss the case after prosecutors cited Alvarez's continuing incompetence to stand trial.

“I’m just glad it’s over,” Alvarez said Friday morning.

Investigators said PBSO Deputy Joshua McGehee defended himself in his Royal Palm Beach driveway on May 8, 2013 when Alvarez confronted the deputy in an aggressive way.

Alvarez, who lived with his family across the street from the deputy, was diagnosed as schizophrenic. McGehee shot Alvarez six times in the arm, hands and stomach.

Initially, Alvarez was found incompetent to stand trial and a trial date was not set.

"I tried running away. I tried retreating. I was in fear for my life. I thought this gentleman was going to kill me," McGehee said to investigators in a walk-through shortly after the shooting.

Contact 5 Investigators discovered that McGehee, who is the son of the sheriff's secretary, never underwent his required pre-employment psychological evaluation. Instead, it was waived.

"The prolonged vindictiveness of this case lingering for five years is very disappointing," said Stuart Kaplan, Alvarez's attorney. "Mental illness is not a crime. This particular case was treated as if Aldo was a criminal."

PBSO agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with Alvarez, awarding him $300,000. Alvarez was also awarded $300,000 from McGehee’s homeowner insurance policy.