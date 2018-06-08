$10,000 Reward offered in Baby June case

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the death of a baby found floating off of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Speaking on social media the sheriff said the case of 'Baby June' has struck a nerve with him. "It's incomprehensible to me that people out there that have information about this case have not come forward," he said.

Investigators think the baby could have floated to Palm Beach County from Broward.

"You know out there who you are. You know you have this information. And I expect you to come forward and if it takes $10,000 to solve it, so be it," the sheriff said.

Detectives believe the baby was born sometime between May 25 and May 28 and could have been born with a midwife, private birthing center or a hospital.

The newborn was either mixed race, black or Hispanic.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking Broward residents who might have information to call Call Detective C. Hamilton 561.688.4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.