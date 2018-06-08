Students show appreciation for law enforcement - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Students show appreciation for law enforcement

Law enforcement at the ASIS International LEO Awards were showered with appreciation from children Friday.

The students from Marsh Pointe Elementary School and Franklin Academy in Palm Beach Gardens made thank you notes. 

The notes were placed around tables at PGA National Resort, the setting for this year's banquet.

Students say police are true role models to them. 

Although it’s likely they won’t get to meet all the men and women in law enforcement, the kids just wanted to say, “thank you police for keeping us safe."

