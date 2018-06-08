Glioblastoma cancer concerns open house

Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT
Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
Due to cancer concerns about glioblastoma the St. Lucie County Health Department says it will hold an open house on June 12, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We understand the communities’ concerns and look forward to this opportunity to bring the public together with knowledgeable subject matter experts and helpful resources,” County Health Officer Clint Sperber said in a news release.
Among those expected to attend: Representatives from the Florida Department of Health including the Florida Cancer Data System, the Bureau of Environmental Health, the Bureau of Radiation Control, the Statewide Medical Director, the Biomedical Research Advisory Council (BRAC), the American Cancer Society (ACS), Treasure Health Grief Support and the Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.
The forum will take place at the Indian River State College, Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex, Bailey Auditorium at 4600 Kirby Loop Road in Fort Pierce.