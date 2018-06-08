Glioblastoma cancer concerns open house - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Glioblastoma cancer concerns open house

Due to cancer concerns about glioblastoma the St. Lucie County Health Department says it will hold an open house on June 12, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“We understand the communities’ concerns and look forward to this opportunity to bring the public together with knowledgeable subject matter experts and helpful resources,” County Health Officer Clint Sperber said in a news release.

Among those expected to attend: Representatives from the Florida Department of Health including the Florida Cancer Data System, the Bureau of Environmental Health, the Bureau of Radiation Control, the Statewide Medical Director, the Biomedical Research Advisory Council (BRAC), the American Cancer Society (ACS), Treasure Health Grief Support and the Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The forum will take place at the Indian River State College, Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex, Bailey Auditorium at 4600 Kirby Loop Road in Fort Pierce.

The health department will provide updates here.  
 

