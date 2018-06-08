Boil water notice issued in Hobe Sound - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice issued in Hobe Sound

A boil water notice has been issued in Hobe Sound from SE Seabranch Boulevard, south to 530 S Beach Road and west to SE Suzanne Drive. 

The notice was issued Friday and will continue until further notice, officials said. 

 

