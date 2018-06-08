Fiery crash kills one person in St. Lucie Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fiery crash kills one person in St. Lucie Co.

One person died in a collision in St. Lucie County Friday morning.

A car crashed under the bridge at mile marker 145 on the Florida Turnpike, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

The vehicle burst into flames and a man inside was dead when rescue crews arrived, the fire district said.

It was a single-vehicle crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

