211 Resource specialists train for suicide calls

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

The 211 crisis call center in Lantana answers roughly 300 calls a day. However, after the recent passing of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade the center has seen a spike in the number of calls about suicide.

“Pretty much every time you pick up the phone you don’t know what you are getting into,” said 211 resource specialist Kelly.

Kelly didn’t want to be identified by her full legal name because of the work she does at call center.

“They may be in crisis or not, we’re here 24 hours a day to talk to anyone who needs someone to listen,” said Kelly.

You can reach the free service by calling 211, or texting your zip code to 898-211. The center also monitors its online chat and social media pages to help you.

However, before a trained specialist can take their first call they are required to go through an extensive 100 hour training.

“We spend a lot time with them teaching them all of the protocols they are supposed to used to make sure they know how to deescalate a crisis,” said executive director Sharon L’Herrou.

Calls range from someone needing a phone number to a cry for help. Recently, the majority of calls coming in are about suicide. But no matter the type of call a specialist receives they are trained to stay calm and caring.

“It’s a beautiful thing when you know you’re, you made the difference I had a woman call me back after Christmas and tell me I saved her life on Christmas Eve,” said Kelly.

CLICK HERE for additional information.