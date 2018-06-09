Redmond O'Neal charged with attempted murder - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Redmond O'Neal charged with attempted murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of actor Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged crime spree last month that included randomly attacking five men and robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Los Angeles police say Redmond O'Neal was charged Friday.

KABC-TV reports that the 33-year-old O'Neal, who's struggled with drug addiction, is charged with punching or stabbing five men over several days last month in the Venice Beach and Palms neighborhoods.

Police say two men were seriously injured, including one who was stabbed in the face.

O'Neal already pleaded not guilty to a May 8 robbery and other charges, including possessing methamphetamine and heroin.

He's been jailed for a month.

An email seeking comment from his attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Associated Press 2018

