Sewage spills into Lake Worth Lagoon

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) says a Sanitary Sewer Overspill occurred in Riviera Beach for approximately 8 hours on Friday.

A pump controller located at 600 W. Blue Heron Boulevard was damaged by a lightning storm and caused the release of approximately 200-300 gallons of sewage into the Lake Worth Lagoon, according to FDEP.

FDEP says a spare controller will be installed to remedy the issue.

