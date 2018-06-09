Boil water notice issued for parts of Hobe Sound - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice issued for parts of Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- A boil water notice is in effect for parts of Hobe Sound due to the South Martin Regional Utility water system detecting a fecal indicator in one of the well samples.

The sample tested positive on June 6, 2018.

The boil water notice affects water and sewer customers of South Martin Regional Utility from SE Seabranch Boulevard, south to 530 S. Beach Road and west to SE Suzanne Drive.

The boil water notice will continue until further notice.

