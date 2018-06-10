Multiple injured in mobile home fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Multiple injured in mobile home fire

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Multiple people were injured in a mobile home fire Sunday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire inside the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park. 

Crews were able to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to other nearby homes.

The injured patients were hospitalized. There is no word on their conditions.

