Motorcyclist runs red light, dies in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist runs red light, dies in crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A motorcyclist died Sunday morning in a crash at Homewood Boulevard and W. Atlantic Avenue.

Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed and ran a red light at Homewood Boulevard.

The motorcycle rear-ended a Ford Focus that had just turned eastbound on a green light onto Atlantic Avenue from Homewood Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was transported to Delray Medical Center and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.