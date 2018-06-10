Alzheimer's patient rescued from canal overnight

Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- An Alzheimer's patient is recovering after being pulled from a canal overnight near Vero Beach.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, officers from the Indian River Shores Department of Public Safety (DPS) were dispatched to John's Island subdivision on the 500 block of Coconut Palm Road for a reported missing person.

The missing subject was identified as an Alzheimer's patient who had wandered away from home.

Officers and detectives from Indian River Shores DPS, along with personnel from the Indian River County's Sheriff's Office and Indian River County Fire Rescue executed an exhaustive search for the woman. John's Island private security also assisted in the search.

According to Indian River Shores Chief of Police, the search provided no clues until about 1:44 a.m. when officers were sent to a home down the road from her house. During the investigation, they learned that some time ago the victim was found at that residence.

Officers located the woman in the canal behind the house. As they entered the water to retrieve her, she slipped below the surface and did not come back up. They were able to locate her under the water and carry her to a nearby dock where they removed her from the canal.

She was treated at the scene and transported to Indian River Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.