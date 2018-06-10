1 Child dead, 2 injured in mobile home fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Child dead, 2 injured in mobile home fire

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One child died and two others were severely burned in a mobile home fire Sunday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire inside the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner was alerted by a neighbor that his residence was on fire, while he and his children were sleeping.

The owner and his neighbor broke the glass of a rear window and rescued two children from inside, ages 8 and 9. They were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment of severe burns and were later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

While rescue efforts were underway, a third child, age 7, was located inside a bedroom and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to other nearby homes.

