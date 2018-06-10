1 Child dead, 2 injured in mobile home fire

Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One child died and two others were severely burned in a mobile home fire Sunday morning.
At 9:15 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire inside the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner was alerted by a neighbor that his residence was on fire, while he and his children were sleeping.
The owner and his neighbor broke the glass of a rear window and rescued two children from inside, ages 8 and 9. They were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment of severe burns and were later transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
While rescue efforts were underway, a third child, age 7, was located inside a bedroom and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and keep it from spreading to other nearby homes.