Driver killed in fiery St. Lucie Co. crash ID'd

Posted: Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT 2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT Updated: Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT 2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.
More >>
Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, June 6 2018 12:20 AM EDT 2018-06-06 04:20:56 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT 2018-06-06 20:41:09 GMT (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
More >>
Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:49 AM EDT 2018-06-05 04:49:46 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:37 AM EDT 2018-06-06 15:37:14 GMT Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
More >>
Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."
More >> Updated: Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:04 AM EDT 2018-06-06 12:04:02 GMT Credit: NCDPS
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
More >>
Police say Emma Kennedy was abducted Sunday from a Kwik Mart on Riverside Drive in Danville after Carl Kennedy assaulted Emma's mother.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:15 PM EDT 2018-06-05 16:15:59 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT 2018-06-05 18:09:09 GMT
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.
More >>
The person who died in a single-vehicle collision in St. Lucie County Friday morning has been identified.
The crash happened under the bridge near mile marker 143 on the Florida Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
It identified the driver as 48-year-old Daniel M. Kennedy of Port St. Lucie.
He was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima.
Kennedy was southbound when he veered off the road and struck a concrete bridge support column, FHP said.
The vehicle burst into flames and Kennedy was dead when rescue crews arrived, the fire district said.
Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2018