Project to impact drivers in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Project to impact drivers in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.-- A construction project at Bayshore Boulevard and Port St. Lucie Boulevard could impact your early morning or late night drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the goal is to improve traffic flow at the intersection which is just off the turnpike. 

There will be some overnight work and lane closures to make it happen. 

FDOT says the $1.5 million project will create dedicated northbound and southbound right turn lanes at this intersection.

You’ll also see new pavement markings and signs to go along with it.

The area will get a facelift too, with new sidewalks including lighting, signals, drainage and landscaping.

Construction is expected to continue for the next few months, but bad weather could impact the schedule.

Workers will be out there from 10:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. so you may see some detours and lane closures if you are driving that way during those hours.

