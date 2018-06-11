Riviera police officer resigns under pressure

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Alex Freeman wanted to become Riviera Beach’s chief of police. Now, he resigned under pressure from Interim Police Chief Michael Madden.

Freeman’s dreams to become police chief were denied by former City Manager Jonathan Evans, who said he wasn’t qualified for the position.

A few weeks later Evans was fired.

In Freeman’s resignation letter, he cites that he has no longer the time to serve as a reserve officer.

But according to an internal memo, exclusively obtained by Contact 5, Freeman was asked to resign by Madden over an incident involving an RV.

The report says on March 13, an RV was improperly parked.

WPTV reported the RV was operated by Lydia Smith, who almost became city manager twice. Smith, who called some residents “roaches” on social media, is currently running for mayor.

Smith was asked to move her RV. When she refused, police responded and she got into a shouting match with officers.

On March 13 she called Freeman for help. He went to the scene, off duty and not in uniform.

The report says Freeman was informed that the RV had to be moved. “Instead of complying,” the report said, “Freeman engaged in a verbal dispute with” two sergeants.

Freeman remained defiant, the report says, and he told one sergeant the RV can stay or the sergeant “will be dealing with me soon”. The sergeant took that as a threat, the report continues.

It’s not the first time Freeman has been reported for making threats. In 2017 he left this voicemail to a former law enforcement officer.

“If you continue to text me, you're going to be - you're going to feel my wrath and I can guarantee you that. I know you think you big and bad with your little motorcycle gang but if you continue to text me, you're going to feel sorry that you're not prepared for and I guarantee that."

In 2008, an officer reported Freeman held him against his will in his office and threatened him with disciplinary actions.

"I am going to be here a long time," Freeman allegedly said. "I will always outrank you."

On May 10 Freeman resigned, following the letter by Madden.

“Considering the totality of this incident, combined with Officer Freeman’s lack of participation in the Reserve Officers’ program, I recommend he resigns, or be dismissed from the program,” Madden wrote.

Freeman is currently running for Palm Beach County Sheriff.