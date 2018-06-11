PBSO seeks to identify rental fraud suspect

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking to identify the accomplice of a man recently arrested in connection with a rental fraud scam involving multiple victims.

PBSO arrested Steven Arce recently and charged him with scamming people out of more than $11,000 through rental fraud.

According to PBSO, Arce would post "for rent" signs in various locations throughout central Palm Beach County.

Once an interested caller would call Arce, he would offer multiple "for rent" locations in the city of Lake Worth to choose from.

Once a residence was chosen, Arce would advise the caller to go to a location to obtain a key from a lock box, then tour the residence.

If the caller agreed to rent the residence, PBSO says Arce would have a third-party meet the caller at a public location and provide a contract, Rental Lease Agreement, get a signature and a cash payment and then follow up with a generic receipt. At the conclusion of this face-to-face meeting, Arce's contact phone number would be disconnected.

Detectives estimate total losses to victims at over $11,000.

PBSO is attempting to identify the unidentified suspect believed to have been used by Arce to take money from the victims of these rental fraud scams.

The suspect's aliases include "Jaffon Hyatt," "Hussain Jaffar," and "Abraham."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Pfeifle at 561-202-9652 or call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.