PBSO seeks to identify rental fraud suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO seeks to identify rental fraud suspect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:27:19 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:59:45 GMT

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    More >>

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    More >>

  • Vince Vaughn DUI bust caught on officers' body cameras

    Vince Vaughn DUI bust caught on officers' body cameras

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:33:03 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:25:32 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

    Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

    More >>

    Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

    More >>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>
    •   

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking to identify the accomplice of a man recently arrested in connection with a rental fraud scam involving multiple victims.

PBSO arrested Steven Arce recently and charged him with scamming people out of more than $11,000 through rental fraud.

According to PBSO, Arce would post "for rent" signs in various locations throughout central Palm Beach County.  

Once an interested caller would call Arce, he would offer multiple "for rent" locations in the city of Lake Worth to choose from.

Once a residence was chosen, Arce would advise the caller to go to a location to obtain a key from a lock box, then tour the residence.

If the caller agreed to rent the residence, PBSO says Arce would have a third-party meet the caller at a public location and provide a contract, Rental Lease Agreement, get a signature and a cash payment and then follow up with a generic receipt. At the conclusion of this face-to-face meeting, Arce's contact phone number would be disconnected.

Detectives estimate total losses to victims at over $11,000.

PBSO is attempting to identify the unidentified suspect believed to have been used by Arce to take money from the victims of these rental fraud scams.

The suspect's aliases include "Jaffon Hyatt," "Hussain Jaffar," and "Abraham."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. Pfeifle at 561-202-9652 or call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.