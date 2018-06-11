Hostage negotiations continue to free four kids

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Instead, Trump said he would be hosting a ceremony, featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus, that "will honor our great country... and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Seizing an opportunity to fan a culture war he has stoked, Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!" (Source: @realdonaldtrump/Twitter)

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Talk about political football: No Eagles at the White House

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

Designer Kate Spade was found hanged in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Spade remembered as vibrant and colorful, like her creations

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

With every hour concerns grow for the safety of four young children being held hostage in an apartment in Orlando.

Police say Gary Lindsey Jr., 35, shot an officer when they tried to take him into custody for allegations of domestic violence.

He's been barricaded in the apartment with the children since late Sunday night.

"We just want Mr. Lindsey to peacefully end this and release those four children," said Chief John Mina, Orlando Police Department.

Chief Mina said officers met with Lindsey's girlfriend who said he had become violent with her.

When officers went to take Lindsey into custody Sunday night, police say he shot at officers, critically injuring Officer Kevin Valencia.

"All of our officers are shaken up, are very emotional," said Chief Mina.

The Chief said Officer Valencia is in his late 20s and has been with the department for two years.

He had to undergo surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Another officer returned fire, Chief Mina said, but police do not believe anyone was hit.

Chief Mina said right now the focus is getting Lindsey to release the four children, ages 1, 7, 10, and 12.

"We know they have been in there since 11:45 last night and again, urging him to let the situation come to a peaceful resolution," said the Chief.

Neighbors have been kept out of their apartments for hours as command centers, SWAT hostage negotiators and dozens of police cars surround Westbrook Apartments which is located a little over a mile away from Universal Studios.

"We thought that maybe we would be able to get back in, but no," said Jeanne Kelly.

Chief Mina said Lindsey has not indicated a need for food or water for the children.

He believes the children are alive, but does not know about their welfare.