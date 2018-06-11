Florida curbs potential voter fraud - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida curbs potential voter fraud

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:27:19 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:59:45 GMT

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    More >>

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    More >>

  • Vince Vaughn DUI bust caught on officers' body cameras

    Vince Vaughn DUI bust caught on officers' body cameras

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:33:03 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:25:32 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

    Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

    More >>

    Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

    More >>

  • Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Anthony Bourdain dies in apparent suicide at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:22:40 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 17:48:45 GMT

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>

    Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

    More >>
    •   

If you’re a registered voter in Florida your information will soon be entered in a national, universal system to make sure you are not double voting or registered in multiple states. The new statewide change doesn't take effect until January 2019, but comes at a time other states like Ohio are wanting to purge its inactive voter lists. 

“Election officials recognize the need for that intrastate checking and to have clearer voter registration databases. We pushed for legislation for the past 3 years and the legislature finally enacted it into statute in this past session,” said Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis. 

Florida is one of 24 states who have joined Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) in an effort to reduce the potential for voter fraud. The program will also have an impact on inactive voting lists in Florida. 

“It should eliminate the number of inactive voters in our databases because once we find out if that inactive voter has in fact moved to another state or another county within the state, it will help clear up our voter registration databases,” said Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis. 

NewsChannel5 is told it cost the state $25,000 to enroll in ERIC. The state will have to continue paying annual dues based on numerous factors including our population. However, Davis said the initial price is far less than what it currently costs our state to send notifications by mail. 

For more information: CLICK HERE

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.