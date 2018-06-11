Second Riviera recall effort fails - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Second Riviera recall effort fails

The second attempt to recall the two Riviera Beach city council members, who voted to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans in September, has failed.

The citizen’s group said they got around 1,800 signatures to recall Terence Davis and Lynne Hubbard, 400 less than they needed to get within a 30-day timeframe.

The first recall attempt is still stuck in the courts. The group had gotten enough signatures in November but City Attorney Andrew DeGraffenreidt told the supervisor of elections to count petitions based on wrong dates, invalidating all but two.

The group sued the city and the supervisor of elections but the judge has not made a decision in the case yet.

Since time is of the essence and the group was hoping to get the recall on the August ballot, they thought it would be faster to avoid the legal battle and instead go out and get the signatures again.

The group’s spokesperson, Amon Yisrael, said the group was not giving up.

“The community is still outraged about continuous decisions that the council is making,” Yisrael said. “We need to get them (Davis and Hubbard) out. They’re going to cripple the city. There’s a bad representation coming from them. They make the city look bad.”

The group’s attorney, John Whittles, said they will focus their energies again on the lawsuit and hope the judge will make a decision in time for the August election.

