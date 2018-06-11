Finalists for Boynton Beach Police Chief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Finalists for Boynton Beach Police Chief

Three candidates for the Boynton Beach Police Chief position met individually with three panels made up of residents and experts. A community panel, a law enforcement panel and a leadership panel. 

Internal candidate Boynton Beach Assistant Police Chief Joe Degiulio has been a police officer for almost 20 years. He currently oversees uniform services, managing things like Road Patrol and Special Operations. 

Michael Gregory is an assistant police chief for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Gregory has 30 years of experience with Fort Lauderdale and currently oversees the agency's 100 million dollar budget. 

Ken Ferguson just retired as police chief from the Framingham Department in Massachusets. 

Ferguson served 5 years as police chief and spent 33 years with that agency.  

