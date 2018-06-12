4 Kids dead after hostage negotiation ends

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Orlando authorities say the man who shot a police officer has killed four children he was holding hostage Monday. The children were believed to be ages 1, 6, 10 and 11. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the gunman also killed himself. Orlando police Chief John Mina said at a press conference just before midnight that the suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr.

PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW:

With every hour concerns grow for the safety of four young children being held hostage in an apartment in Orlando.

Police say Gary Lindsey Jr., 35, shot an officer when they tried to take him into custody for allegations of domestic violence.

He's been barricaded in the apartment with the children since late Sunday night.

"We just want Mr. Lindsey to peacefully end this and release those four children," said Chief John Mina, Orlando Police Department.

Chief Mina said officers met with Lindsey's girlfriend who said he had become violent with her.

When officers went to take Lindsey into custody Sunday night, police say he shot at officers, critically injuring Officer Kevin Valencia.

"All of our officers are shaken up, are very emotional," said Chief Mina.

The Chief said Officer Valencia is in his late 20s and has been with the department for two years.

He had to undergo surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Another officer returned fire, Chief Mina said, but police do not believe anyone was hit.

Chief Mina said right now the focus is getting Lindsey to release the four children, ages 1, 7, 10, and 12.

"We know they have been in there since 11:45 last night and again, urging him to let the situation come to a peaceful resolution," said the Chief.

Neighbors have been kept out of their apartments for hours as command centers, SWAT hostage negotiators and dozens of police cars surround Westbrook Apartments which is located a little over a mile away from Universal Studios.

"We thought that maybe we would be able to get back in, but no," said Jeanne Kelly.

Chief Mina said Lindsey has not indicated a need for food or water for the children.

He believes the children are alive, but does not know about their welfare.