Device could save minutes in a emergency

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Minutes matter when someone with dementia, Alzheimer's or someone who is on the autism spectrum wanders away.

Project Lifesaver is a bracelet that recently helped sheriffs deputies find a 79-year-old woman with dementia who wandered away from her home.

Tuesday afternoon, several families who have children on the spectrum received the Project Life-Saving device should their loved on wander away.

Michelle Webbner's child is on the spectrum. She received a tracking device today.

"He was a wanderer and a runner and escaped a lot. With this device I believe it will save him in the future," she said.

The bracelet could make a difference for countless families.

Lisa Harrison told us about the time her son wandered away.

"When he was three, we were putting the other kids in the car and all of a sudden he was gone. We found him in the lake."

Her son Hudson, who is now seven years old, is on the autism spectrum. He also disappeared several months ago.

"We wound up calling the neighbors, calling the cops, everybody was out in the street looking for him. And we found him probably half a mile down the road in a neighbor's pool," said Harrison.

Hudson learned how to swim after his first disappearance, but his mother says an electronic tracking device could help.

"I think the trackers are a good thing. As he gets older, they get smarter. As he gets older, he knows he can stand on things and flip locks and I'm always what lock can I put on."

Harrison is not one of the families that received a tracking device. But she says she has several locks on the doors and an alarm. A tracker would add more peace of mind.

"He will push chairs over and he will pop the locks up to get out," added Harrison.