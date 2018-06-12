MC Sheriff's SWAT trains with Navy Seals

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A tragic ending to a SWAT call out in Orlando is the reality many SWAT teams face as a possible scenario when they train. The goal is always to resolve the issue as quickly as possible with as few lives lost as possible, said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Martin County Sheriff's SWAT team members are enhancing their training as stand-offs and call outs are intensifying. For 6 days straight, SWAT members with the Martin County Sheriff's Office trained around the clock with Navy Seals. The scenarios focused on real life situations, acts of terrorism and active shooters.

"These Navy Seals and special operators didn't go easy [on them]," said Sheriff Snyder.

Shot at with simmunation rounds, SWAT officers were put under pressure in counter-terrorism scenarios and active shooter situations.

"They use simmunation rounds which is a round, it looks just like a bullet, but the projectile is actually plastic and paint when you get tagged with one of those you feel it," said Lieutenant Ruben Romero.

Romero said his team just got back from the training, which showed them how they would react in a real situation. Last year, SWAT officers had to take down a man who had been shooting at buildings and signs in Martin County.

"This training is probably the most realistic training that you can do. It's full immersion training which means almost 24 hours a day," said Lieutenant Romero. "It puts you under high stress, darkness of night, having to use new equipment."

Sheriff William Snyder says no SWAT deployment is ever the same.

"The tragedy in Orlando is just a stark reminder that on any given day we could be called upon to make life or death decisions to go in, to not go in," added the sheriff.

The SWAT team also trained with other departments across the country as well as other military branches like the Marines Corp. The training is not mandatory for local law enforcement, but Sheriff Snyder said it was an investment to assure the SWAT team is highly trained and equipped to respond to any scenario.