99 West Palm city cars report engine problems

Bourdain established himself as a premiere author and award-winning television personality, giving insights into the culinary world from all around the world.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

The number of West Palm Beach city vehicles with engine failure is now up to almost a hundred.

City officials say it will cost more than $500,000 to replace the engines.

Of the 68 police cars and 47 other city cars that are affected, 61 police and 38 city cars are back on the road.

The problems started in late March when several new police cars suddenly reported engine failure.

At first, West Palm city officials thought it might be an issue related to the car make and model.

Ford was called and they took some of the engines to Detroit to investigate.

But then Miami-Dade also reported similar issues.

“It’s interesting that it happened to both of us at approximately the same time,” said Jose Galan, Assistant Director of Internal Services at Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade reported 217 were impacted, 67 of which needed their engines replaced.

Miami engineers started to talk with West Palm engineers and they both noticed the same symptoms: oil in the air filter.

Galan said he’s never seen anything like this case before.

“I’ve talked to our fleet guys and they’ve been around for some time and it’s the first time they have heard of anything like this,” Galan said.

Turns out a bad batch of fuel shipment was to blame.

What was supposed to be unleaded was tainted with diesel, slowly killing city engines.

Ford concluded their investigation and said that excessive gum and soot on the engines as a result of unburned diesel caused the engines to function improperly.

“The fuel broker did replace approximately 20,000 gallons of fuel,” Galan said.

Miami-Dade and West Palm use different fuel brokers. Where the fuel brokers got the bad fuel shipment from is still unclear, along with the question who else might have gotten it.

The investigation continues and West Palm Beach and Miami-Dade are hoping the fuel brokers’ insurance companies will cover the cost.