First Ready To Work boot camp

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin' good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

Aaron Timblin just graduated from Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce.  He thought about college, but now wants to find a trade.

"Because I’m more hands on and capable of solving problems on my own."

He’s one of 22 recent grads taking part in a Ready To Work manufacturing boot camp, a new partnership between the education and business communities.

Phoenix Metal Products is one of six places the group will tour this week. The 46 employees here manufacture airline ground equipment, like stairs and water trucks, that are used around the globe.

“We’re looking for that spark from some individual that says ‘I really like this’," said Wilcox.

At the end of the week, the group will have its' own "Signing Day", where they can sign up for a full time job with one of the employers on the tour.

“We’re doers.  We build things.  We want people that that’s what they want to do," said Wilcox.

The most recent state figures show there are 62-hundred manufacturing jobs in St. Lucie County with an average wage of $50,248. That’s about 25% higher than the average wage as a whole.

“I want to find a career that I enjoy that would benefit me in raising a family," said recent grad Matthew Bowden.

These kids were recommended for the boot camp by their schools.

“Sounded like a really good opportunity for me to get a job and not have to fight going from business to business to business," said Aaron Timblin.

 

 

 

 

