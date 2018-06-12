Local father fighting deportation to Mexico - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local father fighting deportation to Mexico

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

    Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:01:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

    More >>

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

    More >>

  • Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

    Monday, June 11 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-11 12:27:19 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-06-11 17:59:45 GMT

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    More >>

    IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them. 

    More >>
    •   

A local well-known restaurant manager was fitted with an ankle monitor Tuesday, ahead of deportation in early July, unless a last minute appeal works.

Javier Gonzalez was deported back to Mexico in 2001, after he had returned to the US after visiting his parents with what he thought was a valid visa.  He was stopped at the airport.

He came back before his 5-year ban was up. What was once routine check-in’s with immigration officials, turned into the removal process under the Trump Administration.

Tuesday, he was fitted with an ankle monitor. In two weeks, he must show his one-way plane ticket back to Mexico. On July 3rd, he must be gone.

“That’s when you start to think, like, is this it or are you still going to have time to fight it. You start to think (about) all these things,” he said about getting the monitor attached.

He doesn’t have a criminal record. He manages Pizza Al Fresco on Palm Beach. He is married with three kids, all US citizens, including his wife.

“Pray for a miracle now,” he said.

A change.org petition has over 100,000 signatures in support of Gonzalez to stay in Florida.

“We don’t want special treatment just because he has a huge support in the community. We just want to finally be able to be heard about something that happened over 16 years ago, when he was 19, 20- years-old and frankly didn’t know what the hell was going on,” his lawyer, Richard Hujber said about the incident at the airport.

They hope to earn a stay in federal court between now and July 3.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.