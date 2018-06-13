Uber driver guilty of sexual battery sentenced

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- An Uber driver accused of sexual battery has been sentenced.

In March, a jury found Gary Kitchings guilty on five of six counts.

He was accused of sexually battering a passenger he drove home from SunFest last year.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from the accuser who testified that Kitchings assaulted her In both the car and then at her house and threatened her with a gun.

Kitchings testified in his own defense and said that the sexual encounter was consensual.

The victim testified during sentencing and once again said the encounter was not consensual and that she has suffered greatly since the attack in 2017.

A judge sentenced Kitchings to 22 years in prison.

The state had argued for a life sentence.

The judge said she deviated from the recommended sentence after taking into consideration the defendant's lack of criminal history, his contributions to the foster-care community, and his age.

Kitchings is 58.

Uber driver found guilty of sexual battery sentenced to 22 years, judge took into account his age, lack of criminal history and contribution to foster care community @wptv @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/1itegRf4fz — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) June 13, 2018

