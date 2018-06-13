Uber driver guilty of sexual battery sentenced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Uber driver guilty of sexual battery sentenced

Uber driver charged with sexual assault Uber driver charged with sexual assault

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:18:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>

  • Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

    Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 04:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-06-12 22:01:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

    More >>

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- An Uber driver accused of sexual battery has been sentenced.

In March, a jury found Gary Kitchings guilty on five of six counts.  

He was accused of sexually battering a passenger he drove home from SunFest last year.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony from the accuser who testified that Kitchings assaulted her In both the car and then at her house and threatened her with a gun.

Kitchings testified in his own defense and said that the sexual encounter was consensual. 

The victim testified during sentencing and once again said the encounter was not consensual and that she has suffered greatly since the attack in 2017.

A judge sentenced Kitchings to 22 years in prison.

The state had argued for a life sentence.

The judge said she deviated from the recommended sentence after taking into consideration the defendant's lack of criminal history, his contributions to the foster-care community, and his age.

Kitchings is 58.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.