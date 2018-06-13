Suspect in Royal Palm Beach vehicle burglaries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect in Royal Palm Beach vehicle burglaries

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office detectives are asking the public to help identify a suspect thought to be connected to 12 vehicles that were vandalized in the Greenway Village Community.

Above, is the first surveillance photos made available to the media since the burglaries started happening late Tuesday night.

Out of the burglaries; four vehicles were unlocked and eight vehicle windows were broken out.  

Statement from PBSO
Several vehicle burglaries have been occurring in our county.  PLEASE remove all valuables as many of the recent cases have involved smashed in windows.  PLEASE lock your vehicles.
 
If you have extra key fobs or an extra set of keys – PLEASE do not leave them in your vehicle.  Recent Vehicle Theft cases have involved keys being left inside the vehicles being burglarized.  Once the extra keys are found by the suspects, the vehicles are being stolen.
 
If you see someone who does not belong in your neighborhood – call 688-3400 immediately or 911 if you see crimes being committed. 

