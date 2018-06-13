Reported algae spreading to St. Lucie County

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

In this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

Algae blooms on the Treasure Coast may be spreading outside Martin County,

A viewer sent us a video of what appears to blue-green algae in the Fort Pierce area.

Jordan Schwartz at Ohana Surf Shop bought the Ohana Bus after the 2016 algae crisis so he could take customers out of town for paddleboard lessons when the water is not so great.

"14 people at a time," said Jordan as he showed us the bus.

So with all the algae popping up recently, he decided to take his crew up to Fort Pierce Tuesday.

"Find some clean water to go paddle board," said Schwartz.

He instead found algae.

"It's very disappointing for people visiting Florida for the first time," said Schwartz.

Jim Sullivan at FAU Harbor Branch says he'd be surprised if this algae came from Lake Okeechobee Discharges.

He says local runoff is an issue as well.

"The algae doesn't only grow in Lake Okeechobee. It will grow in any fresh water body that has enough nutrients and light for it to grow," said Sullivan.

Jordan says he's at the point where he's thinking about packing up and moving.

"It's disheartening and it makes it tough to do business on the Treasure Coast," said Schwartz.