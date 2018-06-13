Elev8 Hope food pantry helping feed teachers too

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Student volunteers find themselves re-stocking the food pantry at Elev8 Hope Central Station every couple of days. What's different this year? Rina Shpiruk said she's having teachers showing up for help.

"I can tell you the 'I owe yous" they have promised to give back everything they've taken out come September," said Rina Shpiruk, founder and president of Elev8 Hope.

Rina said 27 teachers in the last two weeks have picked up food.

"We had a teacher come in here that I recognized and I kind of pulled her aside and I said 'why don’t you come back later on and I will have your food ready for you so that you don’t have to to face yourself among your students?' And she said 'no, I want them to see that I’m no different than them,' and she stood in line and she filled her box," said Shpiruk. "I went in my office. I cried."

There is a push for teacher raises in Martin County right now. The District is an A-rated District and the average teacher salary is 46,528. The state average teacher salary 48,992. Many who are fighting for raises say teachers are leaving the district to go to other counties. Palm Beach County, a B-rated district pays an average salary of 50,500 plus about 16,500 in benefits.

"Right now, I'm not thinking about becoming a teacher," said Jamie Shemesh.

Shemesh used to be a substitute teacher in Martin County, but couldn't go full time because of the pay. Now, she's a retail consultant.

"It's sad that as a consultant I was making more money doing that than being a teacher," said Shemesh.

Shpiruk said she expected to see families come in to close the gap on hunger during the summer, many are students who rely on free or reduced lunch, but now she's seeing many teachers out for the summer are also struggling.

"These are the teachers that have reached out to me and said Johnny needs a backpack, Johnny is in trouble they need food. All year round, they are making sure their students are tended to and that their needs are met and all of a sudden Johnny is helping the teacher back this summer," added Shpiruk.