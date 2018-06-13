MacArthur Grant to help fight over-incarceration

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

A $2 million grant is helping to reduce over-incarceration in Palm Beach County jails.

The state of Florida has one of the highest incarceration rates.

"Even 3 days in a jail awaiting your trial can have serious negative consequences on you," Kristina Henson, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice, said.

In Palm Beach County, the average daily population of a jail is a little more than 2,000 people. Henson says that number is too high.

"There are ways procedurally that we can improve the system to make sure that those 70 percent of the 2,000 who are sitting in our jail pretrial to make sure that those people need to sit there because they pose some type of risk," she said.?

So, they applied and won the MacArthur Grant a $100 million initiative to reduce over-incarceration. The John D and Catherine T. MacArthur foundation awarded Palm Beach County $2 million to help fight over-incarceration.

"Helps to fund staffing, it helps to fund research and it helps to fund programs."

So far, Henson calls the research eye opening. Revealing that African Americans make up more than 50 percent of the jail population when they only make up 19 percent of the county's population. She's hoping this new program won't only fix overpopulation in jails, but racial disparities as well.

"Jails can put in motion some serious consequences later on," she said.

For Kwon, he's seen the affects of the criminal justice system firsthand.

"I have two uncles that spent more than half their life in prison," he said.

Kwon works as a therapist at a local juvenile detention center. He also operates a non-profit art collective called Youth Concept Gallery. He says growing up without watching his family members in and out of jail was difficult.

"I grew up without an uncle, I grew up without that mentorship," he said. I grew up just understanding that so that got me more into working with the prison system and different reforms and the juveniles."

For him, preventing jail overpopulation starts with the youth.

"We can't condition and train these kids to take the same routes that our elders took," he said.

Henson said by September of 2019 they're hoping to have the local jail population reduced by 16 percent.