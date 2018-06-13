Robocalls getting worse: how to find some relief

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

They’re the mosquitoes of the tech world.

“It starts at about 5 o’clock. It goes from about 5-9 p.m., there’ll be 2, 3, 4, calls,” says 93-year old Carl Arfa, from Boca Raton. He says sometimes they try sell something, sometimes it’s no one.

“Last night I had three calls, one of which had a 561 number, so I answered it like an idiot and there was no one there again.”

That’s the best thing you can do: don’t answer says David Perizek, our tech expert. He is the Chief Information Officer at InfoStream. (infostream.cc)

“They have four people in the same room as them that says, ‘we got a real one. Let’s add them to the list. We’ll keep bombarding them, somebody will get through,’” he says.

It’s a major problem and it’s only getting worse, according to YouMail, they track them, there were 4.3 billion robo calls nationwide, that’s 12.5 per person.

Carl, who signed up for the “do not call list” in 2003 still gets hammered with calls.

“(The calls) are a waste of everybody’s time,” he said.

On your cell phone, there are apps you can use, both from your provider and 3rd party that can catch at least some of them, but the problem will likely persist. Some David suggest: NoMoRobo, TrueCaller, Mr. Number.

“Until we have a worldwide system that can control all the cell phones and all the connections, we won’t have a solution,” David says.

“My wife always says thank you. She’s very polite. I’m not polite. I was a sergeant in the army. I was never polite,” Carl says.

