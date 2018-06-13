Robocalls getting worse: how to find some relief - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Robocalls getting worse: how to find some relief

They’re the mosquitoes of the tech world.

“It starts at about 5 o’clock. It goes from about 5-9 p.m., there’ll be 2, 3, 4, calls,” says 93-year old Carl Arfa, from Boca Raton. He says sometimes they try sell something, sometimes it’s no one. 

“Last night I had three calls, one of which had a 561 number, so I answered it like an idiot and there was no one there again.”

That’s the best thing you can do: don’t answer says David Perizek, our tech expert. He is the Chief Information Officer at InfoStream. (infostream.cc)

“They have four people in the same room as them that says, ‘we got a real one. Let’s add them to the list. We’ll keep bombarding them, somebody will get through,’” he says.

It’s a major problem and it’s only getting worse, according to YouMail, they track them, there were 4.3 billion robo calls nationwide, that’s 12.5 per person.

Carl, who signed up for the “do not call list” in 2003 still gets hammered with calls.

“(The calls) are a waste of everybody’s time,” he said.

On your cell phone, there are apps you can use, both from your provider and 3rd party that can catch at least some of them, but the problem will likely persist.  Some David suggest: NoMoRobo, TrueCaller, Mr. Number.

“Until we have a worldwide system that can control all the cell phones and all the connections, we won’t have a solution,” David says.

“My wife always says thank you. She’s very polite. I’m not polite. I was a sergeant in the army. I was never polite,” Carl says.
 

