PBC School Chief candidates to be interviewed

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, actor Vince Vaughn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Police say actor Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk...

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

The Palm Beach County School District is one step closer to deciding who will be in charge of keeping children safe. Thursday the district is interviewing the finalists for the school's next police chief.

The district announced in March that the position of chief, currently filled by Chief Lawrence Leon, was being restructured.

The position will now be two levels higher, will report to the superintendent and will have a seat on his cabinet.

“We need someone that brings a lot of experience to the table," Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said. "(someone who) commands a level of respect and helps all of us feel safe and secure."

The department is doubling in size and the district says it is focused on making sure officers connect with kids and that they feel safe at school.

"There are parts of the school resource officer that are beyond the security, it is interacting with the kids," Fennoy said. "So what does that day to day interaction look like and how do we get better at what we do and meet all our goals of our strategic plan from the police side of the organization."

Six finalists will be interviewed Thursday; four of them call Palm Beach County home.

Finalists include:

-Current Chief Lawrence Leon: He became chief in 2012 and was invited to apply.

-Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow, he was appointed in 2005. Kitzerow recently applied to become chief of the North Port Police Department in Sarasota County. Wednesday, North Port announced it offered the job to someone else.

-Boynton Beach Assistant Chief Vanessa Snow

-Riviera Beach Acting Assistant Chief Leonard Mitchell

-Northern Arizona University Police Chief Kelli Smith

-Metro Nashville School District Major Jason Overbay