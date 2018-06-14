Camera catches postal worker throwing package

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
A Boynton Beach homeowner is upset after a United State Postal Worker threw his package at his house and onto his driveway.
The whole thing was caught on Don Ledsworth's security camera. He said the package contained cancer medicine for his dog.
When Ledsworth found the package on his driveway instead of his front porch he went back and looked through his security system. He was shocked to find a USPS worker pulling into his driveway, step out and throw his package at his house.
“I just was wow, I couldn’t believe what I was watching,” said Ledsworth.
He said his normal post carrier is out of town and doesn’t have issues, but he found it too appalling to not complain to USPS.
USPS said in a statement to WPTV:
"A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. We take the customer's concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience. The Postal Service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again. Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS." --- Debra J. Fetterly, USPS Spokesperson, South Florida District