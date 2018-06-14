Complaint filed against Lantana mayor dismissed

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

One of the sexual harassment complaints filed against Lantana Mayor Dave Stewart has been dropped.

Back in February, WPTV first reported about the allegations against Mayor Stewart.

Catherine Padillia filed two complaints with the Florida Commission on Ethics. The first complaint filed in January alleged that Mayor Stewart asked her for sex in exchange for a political favor.

But the second complaint came in March. In it she wrote she overheard the Mayor making an inappropriate comment to another city leader.

"I feel like he thought I was an easy mark," she told WPTV back in February.

She claims Mayor Stewart sexually harassed her.

"He pulled into this motel and got out of his van and I just kept motioning no I'm not interested, hello come back," she recalled.

She wrote about that encounter to the Florida Commission on Ethics. Padillia also wrote Mayor Stewart said if she would agree to have sex with him he would make sure to get the speed bumps she wanted in her neighborhood.

WPTV spoke with Padillia, Thursday. She said her initial complaint is still being investigated.

"With them thoroughly investigating it instead of dismissing it right away that does say a lot it speaks volumes," she said.

But her second complaint, that came two months later, was dismissed by the Commission on Ethics.

In it, Padilla wrote that while at a banquet she overheard Mayor Stewart using a sexual innuendo in a conversation with Lantana Town Manager Debbie Manzo. The ethics commission voted to dismiss this complaint citing lack of legal sufficiency.

We reached out to Manzo, who told us she is out of town dealing with a death in the family. She went on to say that this is her first time hearing about that complaint. She said she didn't want to comment further until she could collect her thoughts about that night.

Mayor Stewart declined an interview and said it would be inappropriate for him to comment until he's received notification from the state.

