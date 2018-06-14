Animal shelter needs more people to adopt pets

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
A plea for help from the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.
More than 450 dogs and cats need a forever home.
A spokesperson says its' not uncommon to see a spike in June and July. But the number of animals at the shelter is so large it may have to take extreme measures to make room.
"This year honestly this is probably the worst we've seen it in years. It's where we're actually consider the possibility of euthanizing certain animals to make space for the new ones coming in," said Elizabeth Harfmann with the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.
Animal Care and Control is also running specials, which can include free adoptions.